European Shares Tread Cautiously Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Uncertainties
European shares experienced a slight dip following a strong rally, as investors expressed caution about the U.S.-Iran ceasefire's impact on global oil prices and inflation. The STOXX 600 index fell, with industrial, travel, banks, and technology sectors all experiencing losses, while the energy sector saw gains due to rising oil prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:54 IST
European shares dipped slightly on Thursday as investors began to question the sustainability of a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire and its potential effects on global oil prices and inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2% to 612.06 points. Germany's DAX saw a 0.5% decline, whereas London's FTSE 100 rose by 0.2%.
Though European markets rallied on news of the ceasefire in the Middle East, ongoing military activities by Israel in Lebanon have cast doubt on stable peace talks, especially after Iran's stern warnings. In stark contrast, the energy sector rose by 1% due to climbing oil prices.
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