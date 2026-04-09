European Shares Tread Cautiously Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Uncertainties

European shares dipped slightly on Thursday as investors began to question the sustainability of a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire and its potential effects on global oil prices and inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2% to 612.06 points. Germany's DAX saw a 0.5% decline, whereas London's FTSE 100 rose by 0.2%.

Though European markets rallied on news of the ceasefire in the Middle East, ongoing military activities by Israel in Lebanon have cast doubt on stable peace talks, especially after Iran's stern warnings. In stark contrast, the energy sector rose by 1% due to climbing oil prices.