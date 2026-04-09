Currency Markets Waver Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Concerns

Currency markets remained tense on Thursday as traders closely watched the precarious ceasefire between the United States and Iran, announced just a day earlier. The truce seemed vulnerable, with Israel's continued military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran's accusations towards the U.S. and Israel regarding breaches of the agreement.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz to unauthorized vessels further complicated the situation, propelling oil prices higher. As talks proceeded in Pakistan, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that American military forces would remain stationed around Iran until complete compliance with the deal was ensured.

Market volatility extended across major currencies, with economic indicators being overshadowed by geopolitical developments. The euro, pound, and yen faced fluctuating values, reflective of investor caution in a landscape dominated by wartime concerns and potential economic impacts in regions like the Middle East and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)