Emerging Markets Brace Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts

Assets in major emerging markets dipped as investors paused after previous gains, contemplating the unstable truce between the U.S. and Iran. The MSCI's index fell 0.9% after a strong surge, reflecting investor unease over renewed tensions and energy supply constraints.

Crude oil prices spiked over 3%, approaching $100 a barrel, signaling economic pressure on emerging economies due to potential fiscal disruptions. The stronger dollar became a haven, pushing down emerging market currencies and increasing debt servicing costs.

Central bank decisions were in focus as policymakers across developing markets assessed the impact of geopolitical strife. The ongoing conflict and political uncertainties, like Hungary's upcoming elections, compounded investors' cautious stance, overshadowing optimistic economic forecasts in regions like Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)