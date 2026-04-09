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UK Stock Indexes Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

UK stock indexes fell on Thursday after a strong session, as oil prices surged due to doubts over a Middle East ceasefire. The FTSE 100 and 250 dipped, while energy stocks climbed. Concerns over continued Israeli-Lebanese conflict impact peace talks. Homebuilders and stocks like Ceres Power were affected by economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:28 IST
UK Stock Indexes Waver Amid Middle East Tensions
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The UK's main stock indexes slipped on Thursday, following a robust rally the previous day, as oil prices rose sharply amid rising skepticism about the sustainability of a Middle East ceasefire.

The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3%, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 1.1%. Energy stocks, however, climbed 1% as oil prices surged nearly 3% due to concerns over restricted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon cast doubt on Iran's commitment to peace talks, impacting the stock market. Additionally, rising bond yields put pressure on homebuilders, while Ceres Power Holdings took a hit after a downgrade from Peel Hunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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