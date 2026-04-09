IMF Pact Fuels Hope for Stability in Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, unlocking $700 million in financing pending approval. This funding is contingent on essential reforms, particularly in fuel levies, which are designed to promote the island nation's economic stability and growth.

Sri Lanka, which defaulted on foreign debt in 2022, is gradually recovering from its worst economic crisis in decades. The nation's economy remains vulnerable to external factors, including the ongoing Iran war and the recent Cyclone Ditwah. Energy prices have soared due to the Middle East conflict, impacting both Sri Lanka's tourism sector and citizens working in the region, according to IMF mission chief Evan Papageorgiou.

The agreement will be presented to the IMF executive board by late May. Sri Lanka needs to increase power tariffs and manage its financial resources diligently to cope with the crisis. The IMF may reconsider its reserve targets to aid in covering rising fuel costs. Meanwhile, the nation is negotiating with China, India, and Russia to secure continuous fuel supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)