Sterling's Struggle Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Global Tensions

The pound edged up against the dollar on Thursday, maintaining most of its increase following a tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire. However, ongoing tensions, particularly Israel's continued bombardment in Lebanon, kept traders wary, preventing further upward momentum for the British currency.

Despite Iran's pressing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—disrupting global energy supplies—Tehran remains steadfast, refusing further compromise while Israel continues its strikes. The conflict has highlighted the dollar's robust appreciation, largely because the U.S. economy, a net energy exporter, is perceived as less exposed than others, such as Britain's.

On the euro front, the pound saw gains on Wednesday tied to rising equity markets, though future appreciation may be held back as the European Central Bank's rate hike initiatives might prove more durable than those of the Bank of England. Analysts suggest this could limit how much further sterling can climb against its European counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)