Sterling's Struggle Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Global Tensions
The pound gained slightly against the dollar after a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, despite Israel continuing its attacks on Lebanon. As the dollar appreciated thanks to the U.S.'s energy independence, the pound's performance fluctuated with headlines. Hopes for sustained rate hikes by the ECB limit sterling's gains on the euro.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound edged up against the dollar on Thursday, maintaining most of its increase following a tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire. However, ongoing tensions, particularly Israel's continued bombardment in Lebanon, kept traders wary, preventing further upward momentum for the British currency.
Despite Iran's pressing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—disrupting global energy supplies—Tehran remains steadfast, refusing further compromise while Israel continues its strikes. The conflict has highlighted the dollar's robust appreciation, largely because the U.S. economy, a net energy exporter, is perceived as less exposed than others, such as Britain's.
On the euro front, the pound saw gains on Wednesday tied to rising equity markets, though future appreciation may be held back as the European Central Bank's rate hike initiatives might prove more durable than those of the Bank of England. Analysts suggest this could limit how much further sterling can climb against its European counterpart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Denies Allegations of Aid to Iran in US-Israeli Conflict
India Intensifies Monitoring to Ensure Stable LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan
Middle East Turmoil: Israel's Strikes Jeopardize U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
Tense Talks: U.S.-Iran Peace Negotiations Amid Deep Divides