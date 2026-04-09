Tense Talks: U.S.-Iran Peace Negotiations Amid Deep Divides

The United States and Iran are poised for critical peace negotiations in Pakistan, despite remaining deeply divided on key issues. President Donald Trump has hinted that Tehran's proposals could form a foundational basis for discussions.

The two nations are sticking to their respective demands, with each pushing solutions to end a conflict that could shape the Middle East for generations. Iran's delegation brings a 10-point plan, clashing with Washington's previous 15-point proposal. Critical issues include uranium enrichment and missile capabilities—non-negotiable points for both parties.

The global economy hangs in the balance, especially due to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy transit point. As the situation evolves, observers await a potential settlement, which remains fraught with challenges including Israel's position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)