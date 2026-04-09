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Wizzmoni Unveils India's First Automated Gold Loan Machine

Wizzmoni introduces India's first fully Automated Gold Loan Machine, revolutionizing the gold lending process with real-time services. This innovation eliminates manual interventions, offering AI-assessed gold appraisal, instant loan approval, and seamless fund transfer, enhancing speed and transparency in the gold loan market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wizzmoni, a leading brand of Wizz Financial, has launched India's first Automated Gold Loan Machine, a groundbreaking step in revolutionizing traditional gold lending processes. This machine offers a complete digital journey from customer onboarding to gold appraisal and loan disbursement in real time.

Equipped with AI technology, Wizzmoni's innovation aims to enhance transparency and customer experience by integrating digital KYC, instant purity assessment, and valuation, cutting down the gold loan process to just 20 minutes. This could potentially disrupt the traditional hands-on approach of the industry.

Wizzmoni's CEO, CA Krishnan R, envisions expanding this machine's presence in high footfall locations, aligning with Wizz Financial's vision to provide faster and smarter financial services and transform gold loans into a service as routine as a cash deposit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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