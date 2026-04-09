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Markets Wobble Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

U.S. stock futures fell as Middle East tensions resurfaced, overshadowing a previous rally. President Trump signaled military presence until a peace deal with Iran, as Tehran demands Israel halt bombing Lebanon. Oil prices rebounded slightly, with upcoming inflation data drawing investor attention amid economic uncertainties and interest rate speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST
Markets Wobble Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns
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U.S. stock futures dropped on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session as Middle East ceasefire tensions rekindled investor fears. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation as it might affect global markets.

Amid these tensions, President Donald Trump reinforced the U.S.'s commitment to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal with Iran is reached. Tehran remains firm, demanding an end to Israeli bombing in Lebanon for any negotiations to proceed.

The market's apprehension stretched beyond geopolitical concerns, as investors keenly await key domestic inflation readings. Oil prices saw a slight rebound, yet remain under $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. energy stocks edged higher in premarket trading, and interest rate cuts are increasingly speculative with the Federal Reserve's data-driven approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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