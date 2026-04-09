India's Energy Diplomacy: Minister Puri Heads to Qatar Amidst Mideast Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to embark on a two-day visit to Qatar, a vital source of India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This visit, scheduled for April 9-10, seeks to renegotiate energy supplies that were severely impacted by recent Middle Eastern conflicts.

Tensions surged in the region following the US and Israel's combined attacks on Iran, which led to Iran retaliating against Gulf countries, affecting Qatar's LNG production. As an aftermath, India's energy supply chains have been disrupted, causing industrial shortages and rising fuel prices.

During the visit, Puri aims to discuss with Qatari officials the resumption of energy shipments, review existing agreements, and explore avenues for strengthened bilateral energy cooperation, potentially urging Qatar to prioritize India once the trade flows resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)