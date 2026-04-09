PSX Stability Amid Global Peace Efforts

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced stability on Thursday, following its largest single-day gain in history, fueled by news of a US-Iran ceasefire. After hitting an intraday low of 161,993 and a high of 166,812.93, the KSE-100 index stabilized around 165,730 points, a slight drop from the previous day.

Financial analyst Kaukab Farshori noted that while investor caution prevailed due to regional tensions, trading volumes were robust, with 572 million shares traded across 289,000 transactions. Despite a 74-point decline, the market's breadth was negative amid positive trading sentiments.

Macroeconomic confidence was bolstered by strong remittance inflows, improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, and macroeconomic stability. The focus now turns to upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad, hoping to solidify the fragile ceasefire as investors watch closely.