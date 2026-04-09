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PSX Stability Amid Global Peace Efforts

The Pakistan Stock Exchange remained stable after a historic single-day gain of 14,000 points due to US-Iran ceasefire news. Investor sentiment remained cautious due to ongoing Middle East tensions, but positivity prevailed amid stable macroeconomic indicators and improving regional ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:37 IST
PSX Stability Amid Global Peace Efforts
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  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced stability on Thursday, following its largest single-day gain in history, fueled by news of a US-Iran ceasefire. After hitting an intraday low of 161,993 and a high of 166,812.93, the KSE-100 index stabilized around 165,730 points, a slight drop from the previous day.

Financial analyst Kaukab Farshori noted that while investor caution prevailed due to regional tensions, trading volumes were robust, with 572 million shares traded across 289,000 transactions. Despite a 74-point decline, the market's breadth was negative amid positive trading sentiments.

Macroeconomic confidence was bolstered by strong remittance inflows, improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, and macroeconomic stability. The focus now turns to upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad, hoping to solidify the fragile ceasefire as investors watch closely.

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