Odisha Amplifies Power Infrastructure with New Grid Substations

In a significant boost to Odisha's infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated three new grid substations and eight transmission lines on Thursday. These projects, valued at Rs 600 crore, promise reliable power for around 22 lakh consumers in Bhubaneswar and neighboring regions.

Addressing the public, Majhi celebrated the rapid completion achieved under a year, overcoming legal hurdles, a testament to determined governance. The grid's expansion aligns with the Digital India vision, expecting Bhubaneswar's power demand to double by 2030. As part of the upgrade, the state has its first digital grid substation.

In addition to power advancements, Majhi announced substantial river restoration initiatives, allocating Rs 945 crore for projects involving the Prachi, Dhanua, and Daya rivers. These works aim to complement infrastructure improvements, underscoring a holistic developmental agenda for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)