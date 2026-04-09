Condemnation of Attack on Kuwaiti Consulate

On Thursday, the United States issued a condemnation of the April 7 assault on the Kuwaiti consulate in Basrah. The State Department made the announcement via a post on X, calling for swift action.

The U.S. government has urged Iraq to take immediate steps to identify and dismantle the terrorist factions linked with Iran that orchestrated the attack. This announcement highlights the United States' robust stance against terrorism in the region.

The call to action emphasizes the need for accountability and security measures to prevent similar future attacks, reinforcing U.S. commitment to diplomatic safety in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)