Sikkim Restores LPG Supply Amid National Shortage
The Sikkim government has successfully restored LPG supply to pre-crisis levels. Earlier restricted due to national shortages, the supply has been reinstated in collaboration with oil companies. The government is ensuring smooth distribution, and the Union Ministry is doubling 5 kg LPG supply to aid migrant laborers.
- Country:
- India
The government of Sikkim announced on Thursday that the LPG supply within the state has returned to pre-crisis levels, alleviating previous cooking gas shortages. The restrictions, initially implemented by Indian Oil Corporation Limited due to a larger national shortage exacerbated by the West Asia crisis, had limited supplies to 80%.
Through joint efforts between the Sikkim government and oil marketing companies, LPG distribution has been restored to 100%, significantly improving access across the state's districts. The Food & Civil Supplies Department affirmed in a statement that it continues to vigilantly monitor and coordinate LPG deliveries according to standard pre-crisis schedules.
In a supportive move, the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has doubled the allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to Sikkim, specifically benefiting migrant laborers. The state government remains committed to maintaining a dependable LPG supply and encourages residents to contact district helplines for any issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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