Sikkim Restores LPG Supply Amid National Shortage

The government of Sikkim announced on Thursday that the LPG supply within the state has returned to pre-crisis levels, alleviating previous cooking gas shortages. The restrictions, initially implemented by Indian Oil Corporation Limited due to a larger national shortage exacerbated by the West Asia crisis, had limited supplies to 80%.

Through joint efforts between the Sikkim government and oil marketing companies, LPG distribution has been restored to 100%, significantly improving access across the state's districts. The Food & Civil Supplies Department affirmed in a statement that it continues to vigilantly monitor and coordinate LPG deliveries according to standard pre-crisis schedules.

In a supportive move, the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has doubled the allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to Sikkim, specifically benefiting migrant laborers. The state government remains committed to maintaining a dependable LPG supply and encourages residents to contact district helplines for any issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)