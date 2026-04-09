Wall Street Soars Amid Middle East Talks as Tech Stocks Rebound

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Thursday, driven by positive investor sentiment following announcements of potential peace talks in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared intentions to engage Lebanon in discussions, sparking hopes despite Iran's warning against ongoing Israeli activities in Lebanon.

Following these diplomatic developments, oil prices fell over $4 a barrel, reversing earlier gains. This comes as President Donald Trump's ceasefire with Iran hangs by a thread. Analysts, including Dr. Murat Ulgen from HSBC, noted that a breakdown in the truce could lead to a rapid market adjustment.

Contributing to the optimistic market tone, U.S. stocks displayed growth with the Dow Jones up 247.66 points, while consumer discretionary stocks surged, largely due to Amazon's announcement of significant revenue from its AI services. Meanwhile, software stocks struggled amid trading flat for technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)