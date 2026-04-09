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Uttar Pradesh Leaders Conduct Aerial Survey to Assess Crop Damage

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi conducted an aerial survey to assess crop damage caused by unseasonal rains. The survey covered the most affected districts, and officials are instructed to expedite damage assessment for speedy relief to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Conduct Aerial Survey to Assess Crop Damage
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Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, along with Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, took to the skies on Thursday to evaluate the extent of crop destruction in several districts due to unexpected weather. The effort was directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide immediate assistance to affected regions.

The aerial survey spanned across Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, and Lucknow—some of the hardest-hit areas by the recent adverse weather conditions. The state government announced initiatives to quantify damage from high winds and heavy rains.

Following their survey, key government officials gathered in Azamgarh and Fatehpur to discuss the findings and accelerative plans for relief funds. Detailed damage assessments are underway, with district officials being urged to produce comprehensive reports swiftly, ensuring that community aid reaches the farmers promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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