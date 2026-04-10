U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

In a significant turn of events, U.S. stocks surged on Thursday, reflecting optimism surrounding the Middle East conflict's resolution. Indications of ongoing dialogue toward a peaceful truce between Israel and Lebanon buoyed investor sentiment, helping major U.S. indexes recover from earlier declines.

Market analyst Paul Nolte remarked on the volatile and headline-driven nature of the market. "The discussions between Israel and Lebanon, with hopes of a ceasefire, have positively impacted the stock market," he stated.

Despite mixed signals in crude oil prices and economic growth reports, the S&P 500 regained critical technical levels, while the Dow and Nasdaq saw significant upticks. Notably, energy shares fell, whereas consumer discretionary stocks thrived on Amazon's impressive AI revenue announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)