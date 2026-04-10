Stocks Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, AI Sparks Investor Optimism

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday amid ongoing peace negotiations in the Middle East, helping to alleviate concerns about the precarious U.S.-Iran truce. Significant stock indexes gained momentum, driven by investor optimism as Israel engaged in talks with Lebanon.

The S&P 500 crossed its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, despite crude prices fluctuating as markets anticipated Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the 'fear index' reduced to its lowest since the conflict began. The Federal Reserve is considering interest rate hikes, worried about possible inflationary effects.

Amazon's AI services at its cloud unit, generating significant revenue, boosted consumer discretionary stocks. However, software stocks lagged while retail and chips performed well. Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected sales, whereas Applied Digital faced widening losses.