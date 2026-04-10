Left Menu

Stocks Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, AI Sparks Investor Optimism

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday due to ongoing peace talks in the Middle East, easing worries about the U.S.-Iran truce. Key stock indexes recuperated, supported by Amazon's AI-driven revenue growth. Meanwhile, the market awaited Iran's decision on the Strait of Hormuz, affecting crude prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:32 IST
Stocks Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, AI Sparks Investor Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday amid ongoing peace negotiations in the Middle East, helping to alleviate concerns about the precarious U.S.-Iran truce. Significant stock indexes gained momentum, driven by investor optimism as Israel engaged in talks with Lebanon.

The S&P 500 crossed its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, despite crude prices fluctuating as markets anticipated Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the 'fear index' reduced to its lowest since the conflict began. The Federal Reserve is considering interest rate hikes, worried about possible inflationary effects.

Amazon's AI services at its cloud unit, generating significant revenue, boosted consumer discretionary stocks. However, software stocks lagged while retail and chips performed well. Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected sales, whereas Applied Digital faced widening losses.

TRENDING

1
Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

 United States
2
Judicial Block: Ethiopian TPS Relief

Judicial Block: Ethiopian TPS Relief

 United States
3
Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash

Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash

 Nigeria
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Targets U.S. Facility in Baghdad

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Targets U.S. Facility in Baghdad

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026