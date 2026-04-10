Market Volatility Eases Amid Middle East Peace Talks

Global investors showed signs of hope as Israel announced its aim to engage in peace talks with Lebanon, causing a modest rise in MSCI's global equities gauge and a dip in oil's earlier rally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement about including Hezbollah disarmament in discussions alleviated some market concerns.

The proposed talks come on the heels of tension following an Israeli bombardment in Lebanon. Despite initial volatility, U.S. crude prices settled at $97.89 a barrel, while Brent stood at $95.92 per barrel. Global markets reacted cautiously, with modest gains seen across major indices.

In Asia, market jitters were apparent, reflecting uncertainty over the Middle East tensions and their impact on global economies. As asset yields fluctuated, currency and precious metal markets adjusted to the latest developments, anticipating upcoming inflation data for further direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)