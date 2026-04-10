Saudi Arabia Reveals Extent of Oil Production Damage Amid Conflicts
Saudi Arabia has detailed damages to its oil infrastructure for the first time, revealing significant reductions in output and exports due to recent conflicts. The attacks have led to casualties and disrupted operations at key facilities, though Saudi Arabia has not yet attributed responsibility for the strikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:19 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, for the first time, has disclosed the extent of damage sustained to its oil production and export capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.
The energy ministry reported significant disruptions, including a 700,000 barrel per day reduction due to a damaged pumping station and a further 600,000 barrel per day decrease from other sites.
While the statement marked the first official confirmation of casualties, with one citizen killed and seven wounded, it stopped short of assigning blame for the attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)