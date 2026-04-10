Saudi Arabia Reveals Extent of Oil Production Damage Amid Conflicts

Saudi Arabia, for the first time, has disclosed the extent of damage sustained to its oil production and export capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.

The energy ministry reported significant disruptions, including a 700,000 barrel per day reduction due to a damaged pumping station and a further 600,000 barrel per day decrease from other sites.

While the statement marked the first official confirmation of casualties, with one citizen killed and seven wounded, it stopped short of assigning blame for the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)