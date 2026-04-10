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Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom

Saudi oil production has been heavily disrupted due to attacks on its energy facilities, causing a significant reduction in the kingdom's production and export capacity. The crisis adds pressure to global oil prices as it impacts critical infrastructure, including the East-West Pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:22 IST
Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom
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Attacks on Saudi energy facilities have significantly impacted the kingdom's oil production, reducing output by approximately 600,000 barrels per day. The East-West Pipeline throughput has also been cut by about 700,000 barrels, according to Saudi state news agency SPA and an official source at the energy ministry.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration places Saudi oil production at 11.13 million barrels per day, equivalent to roughly 11% of global output. The East-West Pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, is crucial for exporting up to 5 million barrels daily.

Saudi Arabia remains a pivotal player in the global crude oil market, despite facing hundreds of missile and drone attacks from Iran. The disturbances have led to heightened oil prices, as analysts report logistical challenges and reduced exports are exacerbating an already tight market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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