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USA Rare Earth's European Expansion: Magnet Plant in France?

USA Rare Earth is considering establishing a magnet plant in France after acquiring a stake in French firm Carester. This move is part of a broader effort to create domestic supplies of rare earths critical for green energy and defense, reducing reliance on China's production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:30 IST
USA Rare Earth's European Expansion: Magnet Plant in France?

USA Rare Earth is eyeing the construction of a new magnet plant in France, following its agreement to invest 40 million euros in Carester, a French rare earth processing company. This investment is a strategic move to reduce dependency on China's rare earth supplies, crucial for the green energy and defense industries.

The company aims to develop a comprehensive rare earths supply chain, including mining, processing, and magnet manufacturing, with a specific focus on Europe. A collaboration with the French state-backed InfraVia sees both entities acquiring a 12.5% stake in Carester, which is set to establish a processing plant in southern France.

CEO Barbara Humpton highlighted France's growing interest in supporting the domestic rare earth sector. With the planned magnet plant and access to French processing expertise, USA Rare Earth looks to bolster its resources amid potential global shortages of heavy rare earths essential for magnets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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