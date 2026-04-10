Left Menu

Trump Challenges Iran's Hormuz Toll Amid Ceasefire Tensions

President Donald Trump opposes Iran charging fees on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, amid a historic disruption to energy supplies. Iran plans to demand tolls in cryptocurrency during a ceasefire with the U.S. The conflict has raised oil prices and affected global markets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:33 IST
Trump Challenges Iran's Hormuz Toll Amid Ceasefire Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has criticized the alleged Iranian practice of charging tolls to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, amid a historic energy disruption. He stated on Truth Social that Iran must immediately stop such charges if they are indeed occurring.

Reports suggest Iran may seek toll payments in cryptocurrency to maintain control over the Hormuz Strait during a temporary ceasefire with the U.S. This news comes as western leaders stand against paying such fees.

The conflict, sparked by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, saw retaliations on Israeli and Gulf targets, impacting oil prices and global market stability. Ship traffic through the strategic strait remains significantly reduced even as a ceasefire is in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Escalates: Hezbollah's Missile Strike on Israeli Territory

Tension Escalates: Hezbollah's Missile Strike on Israeli Territory

 Global
2
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
3
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
4
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026