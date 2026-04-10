Trump Challenges Iran's Hormuz Toll Amid Ceasefire Tensions

President Donald Trump has criticized the alleged Iranian practice of charging tolls to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, amid a historic energy disruption. He stated on Truth Social that Iran must immediately stop such charges if they are indeed occurring.

Reports suggest Iran may seek toll payments in cryptocurrency to maintain control over the Hormuz Strait during a temporary ceasefire with the U.S. This news comes as western leaders stand against paying such fees.

The conflict, sparked by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, saw retaliations on Israeli and Gulf targets, impacting oil prices and global market stability. Ship traffic through the strategic strait remains significantly reduced even as a ceasefire is in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)