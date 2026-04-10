Venezuela Opens Mining Doors for Global Investment

Venezuela's National Assembly, under the control of the ruling party, on Thursday approved a new mining law aimed at attracting private and foreign investment into the struggling economy. This legislative move follows the lifting of certain U.S. restrictions to encourage foreign capital.

The law repeals previous regulations and opens the sector to both domestic and international companies, allowing them to exploit gold and strategic minerals. Concessions can be granted for 30 years and extended for two 10-year periods. The Venezuelan state retains ownership of mineral deposits, with arbitration available for disputes.

The U.S. administration, under President Trump, has supported this change, emphasizing the potential for economic stabilization. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted opportunities for U.S. companies and promised security for investors. Despite opportunities, challenges remain, including the need for speedy licensing processes by the U.S.