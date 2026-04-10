Inferno at Pemex's Dos Bocas: A Repeated Setback for Mexico's Energy Sovereignty

A fire broke out on Thursday at Pemex's Dos Bocas refinery, located in southern Mexico, marking the second blaze at the facility in under a month. No injuries were reported, according to the state oil firm, and emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

Without detailing the fire's cause or the extent of the damage, Pemex noted that the incident followed a deadly fire on March 17, which resulted in five fatalities after 'oily waters' ignited at the refinery's perimeter. At more than $21 billion, the Olmeca refinery stands as one of Mexico's flagship energy projects, although its cost has exceeded initial estimates.

Conceived under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reduce dependency on imported fuels, Dos Bocas has faced numerous operational issues. While it began operations in 2024, it hasn't achieved its promised production targets, underscoring its ongoing role in Mexico's quest for energy sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)