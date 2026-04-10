Asian Markets React: Fragile Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Sentiments

Asian markets experienced a slight uptick early Friday with investors evaluating the viability of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire amidst fragile hopes for Israel-Lebanon peace negotiations. Concerns lingered as Iran pointed to Israel's ongoing actions in Lebanon as a major obstacle.

The MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, grew by 0.5%, buoyed primarily by a 1.9% rise in South Korea's Kospi, while Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by 1.5%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 e-mini futures turned around earlier losses to trade at a flat rate.

Investor sentiment was cautious despite a 0.6% rise in the S&P 500 on Thursday after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed a desire for direct discussions with Beirut, adding tension to the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire post-violent clashes in Lebanon.