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Dollar Dips Amid Gulf Ceasefire Optimism and Currency Rally

The U.S. dollar is experiencing its largest weekly decline since January due to a ceasefire in the Gulf, propelling optimism for resumed oil shipping and resulting in gains for other currencies. Weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad are anticipated to influence the market's future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:56 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Gulf Ceasefire Optimism and Currency Rally
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The U.S. dollar is on track for its most significant weekly decline since January, driven by growing optimism that a ceasefire in the Gulf will hold, allowing oil shipping to resume. This development has bolstered other currencies, effectively unwinding the dollar's previous stronghold amidst the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran.

As the U.S. dollar index slides, the euro surged past its 200-day moving average, reaching $1.1690. Similarly, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed nearly 3% against the greenback. Even the yen, despite pressures from Japan's fiscal policies and oil import dependence, edged above recent lows.

Market watchers are closely monitoring upcoming U.S.-Iranian talks in Islamabad, potentially pivotal for sustained peace. A positive outcome could further weaken the dollar, while negative developments could reverse its course. China's yuan remains strong, benefiting from a re-evaluated 'China risk premium' amidst global economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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