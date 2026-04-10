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China's Oil Strategy Amid Iran War

The Chinese government has authorized state refiners, including Sinopec and China National Petroleum, to access commercial oil reserves as the ongoing conflict in Iran creates uncertainty. This strategic move aims to mitigate potential supply disruptions amid geopolitical tensions involving key oil-producing regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:42 IST
China's Oil Strategy Amid Iran War
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The Chinese government has allowed state refiners to access commercial oil reserves, according to Bloomberg News, as the conflict in Iran continues. This decision was reportedly made to ensure stable oil supplies amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

Among the refiners are major players like Sinopec and China National Petroleum. These companies have been given permission to tap into both processing plant inventories and storage facilities across China. This move underscores the strategic importance of ensuring an uninterrupted flow of oil resources.

While Bloomberg has reported these developments, Reuters noted that they could not immediately verify the claims. The situation in Iran remains volatile, prompting energy companies to prepare for varied scenarios involving oil supply stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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