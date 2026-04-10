Australia and Singapore Forge Stronger Ties for Energy Security Amid Global Crisis

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have reaffirmed their countries' commitment to bolstering energy security amidst ongoing global disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

The two leaders have agreed to strengthen cooperation, ensuring the continuous flow of vital energy supplies, including diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG). This mutual effort aims to support a stable, rules-based multilateral trading system, vital during periods of international turmoil.

Albanese emphasized the importance of a coordinated response to the fuel crisis while Wong assured that Singapore will not curtail exports despite the global energy shock. The agreements made will be formalized in a legally binding protocol under their existing free trade pact.