Karnataka Minister Highlights Auto Gas Crisis, Urges Central Government Action
Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa calls on the central government to address the ongoing auto gas supply crisis impacting auto drivers, highlighting disruptions in services and urging for immediate intervention. The state experiences significant shortages, affecting livelihoods, with a plea for government and private sectors to resolve the issue promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa has made a fervent appeal to the central government to swiftly address the auto gas supply crisis plaguing the state.
Critical shortages have disrupted auto services, with long queues and hours of waiting at fuel stations across Bengaluru and other areas.
The minister emphasized the reliance of 60% of the state's autos on auto gas, urging both government and private suppliers to act urgently to ease the drivers' plight.
ALSO READ
The Remote Revolution: Is Working From Home the Solution to the Fuel Crisis?
Australia's Fuel Crisis: Navigating Through Straits and Ceasefires
South Asia's Energized Response to the Fuel Crisis: A Regional Overview
Electric Revolution: Pakistan's Surge in E-Bike Adoption Amidst Fuel Crisis
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport