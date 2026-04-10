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Karnataka Minister Highlights Auto Gas Crisis, Urges Central Government Action

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa calls on the central government to address the ongoing auto gas supply crisis impacting auto drivers, highlighting disruptions in services and urging for immediate intervention. The state experiences significant shortages, affecting livelihoods, with a plea for government and private sectors to resolve the issue promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:03 IST
Karnataka Minister Highlights Auto Gas Crisis, Urges Central Government Action
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa has made a fervent appeal to the central government to swiftly address the auto gas supply crisis plaguing the state.

Critical shortages have disrupted auto services, with long queues and hours of waiting at fuel stations across Bengaluru and other areas.

The minister emphasized the reliance of 60% of the state's autos on auto gas, urging both government and private suppliers to act urgently to ease the drivers' plight.

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