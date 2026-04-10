Karnataka Minister Highlights Auto Gas Crisis, Urges Central Government Action

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa has made a fervent appeal to the central government to swiftly address the auto gas supply crisis plaguing the state.

Critical shortages have disrupted auto services, with long queues and hours of waiting at fuel stations across Bengaluru and other areas.

The minister emphasized the reliance of 60% of the state's autos on auto gas, urging both government and private suppliers to act urgently to ease the drivers' plight.