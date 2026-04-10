Kotak Life Achieves Top Customer Experience Ranking

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Kotak Life) has secured the second position for customer experience among India's life insurance providers, as revealed by the Hansa Research Life Insurance Customer Experience Study (CuES) in 2026. The company achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60, indicative of high customer trust, loyalty, and advocacy.

This notable accomplishment reflects Kotak Life's unwavering focus on delivering simple, transparent, and dependable insurance services at every stage of the customer journey, from initial onboarding and daily servicing to claims processing and long-term relationship management. Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Kotak Life, emphasized that the achievement is a testament to the trust and confidence of their customers.

Known for its digital-first service model and simplified processes, Kotak Life enables customers to make informed decisions confidently. The firm has grown to manage assets exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, supported by a diverse portfolio and consistent performance across various insurance plans. The company continues to expand, revealing robust customer metrics and a strong financial foundation.