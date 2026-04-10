Safeguarding the Future of Bitcoin Ownership in India
Getbit launches a Bitcoin Inheritance & Custody Planning solution for Indian investors in collaboration with Theya. This initiative aims at ensuring long-term wealth preservation by providing a secure 2-of-3 multi-signature custody framework, addressing the challenge of permanent loss due to poor succession planning.
- Country:
- India
As Bitcoin adoption in India gains momentum, the focus is shifting from short-term trading to long-term wealth preservation. Responding to this change, Getbit has introduced a Bitcoin Inheritance & Custody Planning solution, in partnership with Theya.
This innovative framework offers a structured 2-of-3 multi-signature custody system, where keys are distributed among the user, Theya's infrastructure, and a trusted nominee or Getbit.
The initiative, as noted by Getbit's founder Abhay Agarwal, aims to address the risks of Bitcoin ownership by eliminating single points of failure, ensuring secure inheritance-ready custody, and fostering responsible ownership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bitcoin
- India
- Getbit
- Theya
- inheritance
- custody
- wealth preservation
- crypto
- investment
- security
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