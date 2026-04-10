Safeguarding the Future of Bitcoin Ownership in India

As Bitcoin adoption in India gains momentum, the focus is shifting from short-term trading to long-term wealth preservation. Responding to this change, Getbit has introduced a Bitcoin Inheritance & Custody Planning solution, in partnership with Theya.

This innovative framework offers a structured 2-of-3 multi-signature custody system, where keys are distributed among the user, Theya's infrastructure, and a trusted nominee or Getbit.

The initiative, as noted by Getbit's founder Abhay Agarwal, aims to address the risks of Bitcoin ownership by eliminating single points of failure, ensuring secure inheritance-ready custody, and fostering responsible ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)