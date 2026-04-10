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Safeguarding the Future of Bitcoin Ownership in India

Getbit launches a Bitcoin Inheritance & Custody Planning solution for Indian investors in collaboration with Theya. This initiative aims at ensuring long-term wealth preservation by providing a secure 2-of-3 multi-signature custody framework, addressing the challenge of permanent loss due to poor succession planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:18 IST
Safeguarding the Future of Bitcoin Ownership in India
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As Bitcoin adoption in India gains momentum, the focus is shifting from short-term trading to long-term wealth preservation. Responding to this change, Getbit has introduced a Bitcoin Inheritance & Custody Planning solution, in partnership with Theya.

This innovative framework offers a structured 2-of-3 multi-signature custody system, where keys are distributed among the user, Theya's infrastructure, and a trusted nominee or Getbit.

The initiative, as noted by Getbit's founder Abhay Agarwal, aims to address the risks of Bitcoin ownership by eliminating single points of failure, ensuring secure inheritance-ready custody, and fostering responsible ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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