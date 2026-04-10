Left Menu

Lebanon on Brink of Food Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict Disruptions

Lebanon faces a food security crisis as the Iran war interrupts supply chains, leading to soaring prices. The UN's WFP warns of increasing food inaccessibility, exacerbated by market collapses in southern regions and strained supplies in Beirut. Over 900,000 people face imminent food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:29 IST
Lebanon on Brink of Food Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon is teetering on the edge of a food crisis, exacerbated by disruptions due to the Iran conflict, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday. Despite a frail ceasefire halting U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, tension persists with Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Allison Oman, WFP's country director in Lebanon, highlighted growing concerns via video from Beirut, noting the increasing unaffordability of food due to spiking prices and rising demand among displaced populations.

Food prices, particularly vegetables and bread, have surged, elevating the food security concerns as Lebanese markets grapple with collapses or operational strain, particularly in conflict-heavy southern areas where essential stocks are dwindling.

Efforts to deliver aid face logistical challenges, with WFP convoys managing limited access. The crisis threatens approximately 900,000 individuals with food insecurity, a figure expected to climb as tensions endure.

TRENDING

1
Envoy's US Visit Spurs Speculation, Kremlin Dismisses Peace Talks

Envoy's US Visit Spurs Speculation, Kremlin Dismisses Peace Talks

 Russia
2
From Tragedy to Triumph: Payal Nag's Remarkable Rise in Para Archery

From Tragedy to Triumph: Payal Nag's Remarkable Rise in Para Archery

 India
3
Crackdown on IPL Betting Ring in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Crackdown on IPL Betting Ring in Delhi's Karol Bagh

 India
4
Hyatt Expands Horizons: New Brands and Growth in India

Hyatt Expands Horizons: New Brands and Growth in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026