Lebanon on Brink of Food Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict Disruptions

Lebanon is teetering on the edge of a food crisis, exacerbated by disruptions due to the Iran conflict, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday. Despite a frail ceasefire halting U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, tension persists with Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Allison Oman, WFP's country director in Lebanon, highlighted growing concerns via video from Beirut, noting the increasing unaffordability of food due to spiking prices and rising demand among displaced populations.

Food prices, particularly vegetables and bread, have surged, elevating the food security concerns as Lebanese markets grapple with collapses or operational strain, particularly in conflict-heavy southern areas where essential stocks are dwindling.

Efforts to deliver aid face logistical challenges, with WFP convoys managing limited access. The crisis threatens approximately 900,000 individuals with food insecurity, a figure expected to climb as tensions endure.