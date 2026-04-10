Uttarakhand Preps for Pilgrimage Boom: No Cap on Char Dham Yatra

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, engaged in a comprehensive review meeting at the State Secretariat to assess the progress of initiatives across various Assembly constituencies such as Lalkuan, Bhimtal, and Nainital, among others. In a separate initiative, he facilitated direct financial assistance transfers to registered workers and their families via the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's Direct Benefit Transfer from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Previously, Dhami addressed the media on Thursday, announcing that there will be no restriction on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, emphasizing that preparations are in full swing. He highlighted that the state government is meticulously ensuring the safety and convenience of the pilgrims through well-coordinated efforts among various departments.

During the review meeting, Dhami reassured that extensive discussions focused on infrastructure and safety, covering roads, drinking water, transport, safety measures, and disaster management. He stressed that despite recent snowfall, all systems will be operational before the pilgrimage starts, aiming for a seamless pilgrimage experience. Developmental works are set to be completed within strict timelines, maintaining rigorous quality control and regular oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)