Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Trump Warns Iran Amid Global Energy Turmoil

Amid escalating global energy concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump has cautioned Iran against imposing tolls on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz. This warning comes as the crisis disrupts Gulf energy production, stranding tankers and escalating oil prices by nearly 50%.

The global impact of the Gulf conflict stretches beyond regional economies, triggering inflationary energy costs and supply chain disruptions across Asia. Japan has announced it will release further emergency oil reserves, striving to mitigate the impact as Iranian tensions continue to ripple through global markets.

Saudi Arabia, grappling with a significant reduction in oil pipeline capacity due to Iranian attacks, is redirecting exports through the Red Sea. Meanwhile, China's independent refiners, traditionally paying less for Iranian oil, are now purchasing it at a premium due to market shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)