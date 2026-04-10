Qatar Commits to Steady Energy Supply Amid Regional Turmoil
Qatar assures India of continued energy supply despite regional conflicts in West Asia. Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi discussed strengthening bilateral energy cooperation during Puri's visit. Both parties emphasized stability and free navigation for maintaining global supply chains.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Qatar has assured India of its commitment to remain a steadfast energy supplier amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. This assurance was made by Qatar's Energy Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, during discussions with Indian Oil Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, in Doha.
The talks come at a crucial time as global energy markets face instability following regional conflicts. Puri's visit, held from April 9-10, was aimed at securing uninterrupted energy supplies for India, which heavily relies on imports for its fuel needs, especially from Qatar, its largest supplier of LNG and LPG.
As part of their dialogue, both sides underscored the necessity of unimpeded freedom of navigation and emphasized the urgent need for restoring global energy supply chains. The two ministers also expressed their hope for a return to peace and stability in the region.
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