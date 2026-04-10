Calm Before the Storm: U.S. Markets Watch Middle East Truce and Inflation

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Friday as investors braced for an important inflation report and monitored developments in the tenuous U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The recent truce announcement buoyed Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for significant weekly gains, while the Dow saw its strongest rise since June.

The March Consumer Price Index, expected to reflect inflationary pressures caused by high energy prices from the Iran conflict, is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists predict a 3.3% annual increase, which could temper hopes for Federal Reserve monetary easing this year.

Amidst these developments, investors observed Middle East tensions, as the U.S.-Iran ceasefire showed strains ahead of scheduled talks. Wall Street received a boost from potential peace talks between Israel and Beirut. Analysts suggest cautious optimism, with markets sensitive to regional and economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)