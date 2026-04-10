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Lebanon's Growing Food Security Crisis Amid Regional Conflict

Lebanon is experiencing a food security crisis exacerbated by the Israeli offensive against Hezbollah, disrupting supply chains and inflating prices. The situation poses a two-part challenge: collapsing markets in the south and stressed markets in Beirut. Rising food prices and increasing displacement strain vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:14 IST
Lebanon's Growing Food Security Crisis Amid Regional Conflict
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Lebanon is grappling with a food security crisis as the Israeli military action against the militant group Hezbollah hampers the supply of goods and escalates prices, the UN World Food Programme reported on Friday. Despite a two-day ceasefire, the situation remains tense, particularly in southern Lebanon, with widespread market disruptions and soaring prices.

World Food Programme country director Allison Oman highlighted the unaffordability of food due to rising prices amid growing demand from displaced families. Although the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade assured that national food stocks are sufficient for three to four months, prices for vegetables have surged by more than 20%, and bread prices rose by 17% since early March.

Oman warned of a two-pronged crisis: the collapse of southern markets and pressures on Beirut's markets. Many areas in conflict zones report shrinking food stocks. Delivering aid into these areas is increasingly difficult, though the Qasmiyeh bridge is now operational, allowing limited WFP convoys to reach southern Lebanon. The dire situation could see an increase in the 900,000 already affected by food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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