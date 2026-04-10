Delhi High Court Demands Central Government's Response on Controversial Tweets

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government and journalist Rana Ayyub following a plea for the removal of her alleged controversial tweets. The petition claims that these tweets defamed Hindu deities, Veer Savarkar, and the Indian Army.

Social media platform X, also implicated in the legal battle, filed its response ahead of the next court hearing set for May 19. During the proceedings, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav listened to arguments presented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma on behalf of the Delhi police.

The police indicated that they had informed the relevant ministry and affirmed their intent to take lawful action against the tweets. The petitioner, represented by Advocate Makrand D Adkar, reiterated claims against the objectionable nature of the posts, while Ayyub's counsel challenged the petition's validity.