Tensions Flare as U.S.-Iran-Lebanon Talks Loom

Tensions are escalating ahead of the first U.S.-Iran peace talks as Iran accuses Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement by conducting attacks in Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of contention, affecting global energy supplies.

Pakistan has emerged as a critical mediator, with Islamabad placed under lockdown in preparation for hosting talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations. There's an ongoing effort to de-escalate violence in Lebanon, which is viewed as a positive development by sources.

The discussions are set against a backdrop of complex geopolitical demands, with Iran seeking concessions from the U.S. including sanctions relief and control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. urges Iran to halt uranium enrichment and support for regional militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)