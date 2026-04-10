RBI's Utkarsh 2029: A Vision for Financial Transformation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed ambitious plans as part of its 'Utkarsh 2029' strategy, focusing on reducing auction turnaround times and enhancing price transparency in the government securities market. This comprehensive strategy aims to boost retail participation and transform market competitiveness by March 2029.

Among its objectives, the RBI aims to automate infrastructure, centralize clearing, and increase operational efficiency while minimizing risks. The strategy also seeks to remove procedural redundancies and empower banks with greater flexibility. Innovations in financial systems are encouraged, highlighting the RBI's commitment to modernizing the sector.

Customer service enhancement across scheduled commercial banks and the escalation of grievances are also key aspects. The RBI looks to scale the Unified Lending Interface to lower lending costs and promote inclusive credit delivery, signaling a commitment to improving access and efficiency in the financial network.