Wall Street Awaits Ceasefire Talks Amid Inflation Pressures

Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a quiet open on Friday, following inflation figures that met expectations despite ongoing tensions from the Iran conflict. The latest Consumer Price Index data revealed a March increase of 3.3%, aligning with economist forecasts.

Investors maintain that the Federal Reserve will not alter interest rates this year, with traders originally predicting two rate cuts prior to the conflict's escalation. U.S. investment analyst Bret Kenwell stated, "Inflation remains sticky, assuming the energy surge is temporary rather than a prolonged adjustment."

With an announced U.S.-Iran ceasefire boosting Wall Street, the S&P 500 is on track for its largest weekly rise since November, while the Dow sees its strongest gains since June. Despite accusations of truce violations from both Tehran and Washington, market sentiment was uplifted by diplomatic moves led by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)