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Wall Street Awaits Ceasefire Talks Amid Inflation Pressures

Wall Street's major indexes opened subdued on Friday due to March inflation data aligning with predictions amid Iran war tensions. The Consumer Price Index showed a 3.3% rise, aligning with estimates, while core CPI was slightly softer. Traders anticipate steady interest rates from the Federal Reserve amidst ongoing geopolitical unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:48 IST
Wall Street Awaits Ceasefire Talks Amid Inflation Pressures
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Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a quiet open on Friday, following inflation figures that met expectations despite ongoing tensions from the Iran conflict. The latest Consumer Price Index data revealed a March increase of 3.3%, aligning with economist forecasts.

Investors maintain that the Federal Reserve will not alter interest rates this year, with traders originally predicting two rate cuts prior to the conflict's escalation. U.S. investment analyst Bret Kenwell stated, "Inflation remains sticky, assuming the energy surge is temporary rather than a prolonged adjustment."

With an announced U.S.-Iran ceasefire boosting Wall Street, the S&P 500 is on track for its largest weekly rise since November, while the Dow sees its strongest gains since June. Despite accusations of truce violations from both Tehran and Washington, market sentiment was uplifted by diplomatic moves led by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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