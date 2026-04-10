Power Surge: India's Strategic Energy Measures Amid Global Challenges

India is set to defer maintenance shutdowns at its thermal power plants and activate additional capacity to ensure an extra 10,000 megawatts (MW) of supply during the peak summer months, according to a statement by the Ministry of Power.

Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, announced at a media briefing that the decision aims to bolster short-term electricity availability amid global uncertainties.

The move comes as a preventive measure to counteract the 8,000 MW generating capacity loss caused by disrupted liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies due to ongoing conflict in West Asia, he explained.