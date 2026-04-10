High Seas Rescue: Pakistan Navy Saves Crew from Distress

In an exemplary act of maritime rescue, the Pakistan Navy has announced the successful evacuation of 18 crew members from the merchant vessel GOLD AUTUMN. The ship issued a distress call while operating in the North Arabian Sea.

The international crew, which includes nationals from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia, found themselves in dire straits before being rescued. They were safely transported to the port city of Karachi.

According to a statement from Pakistan's military, the evacuated crew is now receiving medical care and is awaiting repatriation to their respective home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)