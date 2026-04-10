Left Menu

High Seas Rescue: Pakistan Navy Saves Crew from Distress

The Pakistani navy successfully rescued 18 crew members from the merchant vessel GOLD AUTUMN in the North Arabian Sea. The crew, hailing from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia, was safely evacuated and transported to Karachi for medical assistance and repatriation, according to Pakistan's military statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST
High Seas Rescue: Pakistan Navy Saves Crew from Distress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an exemplary act of maritime rescue, the Pakistan Navy has announced the successful evacuation of 18 crew members from the merchant vessel GOLD AUTUMN. The ship issued a distress call while operating in the North Arabian Sea.

The international crew, which includes nationals from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia, found themselves in dire straits before being rescued. They were safely transported to the port city of Karachi.

According to a statement from Pakistan's military, the evacuated crew is now receiving medical care and is awaiting repatriation to their respective home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindh Imposes Early Closure in Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis

Sindh Imposes Early Closure in Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis

 Pakistan
2
BJP's Ambitious Bid to Secure North Bengal: A Mix of Identity, Economic Promises, and Cultural Recognition

BJP's Ambitious Bid to Secure North Bengal: A Mix of Identity, Economic Prom...

 India
3
Trade Court Battles Over Trump's Controversial Global Import Tariff

Trade Court Battles Over Trump's Controversial Global Import Tariff

 Global
4
Russian Journalist Oleg Roldugin Detained Amid Data Misuse Allegations

Russian Journalist Oleg Roldugin Detained Amid Data Misuse Allegations

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026