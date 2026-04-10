Defence Secretary Highlights Strategic Bonds at DSSC Convocation
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh attended the 81st Staff Course convocation at DSSC in Wellington, commending both domestic and international officers. He emphasized DSSC's role in shaping future military leaders and fostering international relations. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit later discussed evolving military challenges and reforms during his visit.
- Country:
- India
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh graced the convocation ceremony of the 81st Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. He interacted with student officers, including 44 international participants, commending their dedication and successful course completion, per the Ministry of Defence.
Singh praised the officers' role in enhancing international cooperation and acknowledged DSSC's pivotal function in preparing future senior defence leaders. The ceremony garnered attention from Defence Attaches of various nations, who witnessed the celebration of military education and collaboration.
Established in 1948, DSSC stands as a premier institution for mid-level officer training across the Indian Defence Forces and allied nations. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit's visit earlier, underscored the importance of adapting to modern warfare and strategic reforms essential for Indian military advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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