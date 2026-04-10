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Tragedy Strikes: 3-Year-Old Loses Life in Ujjain Borewell Incident

In Ujjain's Badnagar area, a three-year-old boy named Bhagirath tragically died after falling into a borewell. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow and announced Rs 4 lakh aid for the family. Despite rescue efforts by multiple teams, the boy succumbed after being recovered and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 3-Year-Old Loses Life in Ujjain Borewell Incident
Child being taken to hospital after rescue operation concluded (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Ujjain's Badnagar area as a three-year-old boy named Bhagirath tragically lost his life after falling into a borewell. The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief, including from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family. Despite swift rescue operations launched by district officials, SDERF, and NDRF teams upon learning of the accident, the child's life could not be saved. CM Yadav urged divine peace for the child's soul and strength for the grieving family in a statement on X.

The tragedy occurred when Bhagirath fell into an open borewell at around 8 pm while playing. Rescue teams from Indore, Harda, and Bhopal assisted in the operation led by Collector Raushan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma. Despite joint efforts, the child was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, marking a somber ending to an intense rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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