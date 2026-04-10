Tragic Turn in Wedding Row: HIV Ordeal Ends in Suicide
A woman allegedly injected with HIV-positive blood by a relative, after her marriage to him was called off due to his positive diagnosis, committed suicide. Social media pressure and distress over the incident were noted in a suicide note. The accused was arrested for attempted murder.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a young woman tragically ended her life after an alleged heinous act by a relative. Police reported that she was injected with HIV-positive blood by the man she was initially supposed to marry. The horrific incident came to light after her family canceled the wedding upon discovering the man's diagnosis.
Authorities say the 22-year-old's suicide note mentioned distress over how the event was portrayed on social media, which compounded her agony. Found hanging at her grandmother's house, her death has cast a spotlight on how deeply such personal tragedies can be affected by the glare of online platforms.
The accused, a relative of the victim, was detained on charges of attempted murder. Investigations revealed that the act was a vicious attempt to ensure marriage after it was called off due to the accused's health condition. The incident highlights the intersection of health, social stigma, and personal tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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