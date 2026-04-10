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UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments

UK stock indexes rally as the US-Iran ceasefire boosts global stocks, with anticipation building for weekend peace talks. The FTSE 100 remained stable, and the FTSE 250 rose. Factors impacting the market include US inflation data, the Strait of Hormuz's closure, and corporate earnings news from the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:50 IST
UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments
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UK stock indexes recorded weekly gains following a US-Iran ceasefire agreement that lifted global stocks earlier this week. Investors now eagerly await the outcomes of the US-Iran peace talks scheduled over the weekend.

The FTSE 100 index stayed flat at 10,600.5 points, marking its third consecutive week of gains, while the FTSE 250 increased by 0.7%, achieving its second week of progress. Global markets remained optimistic as traders looked forward to the peace discussions in Islamabad on Saturday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah violated the ceasefire agreement, affecting market sentiments. Meanwhile, US consumer prices saw a significant increase, despite moderate inflation in core components, and AO World and Wizz Air's stocks rose due to positive corporate developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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