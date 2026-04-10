France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification
France is set to significantly increase its annual state support to 10 billion euros by 2030 to accelerate electrification and cut fossil fuel imports. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced plans to also install one million additional heat pumps each year until 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:52 IST
- Country:
- France
France is poised for a substantial shift in its energy strategy, aiming to double its state support to 10 billion euros annually by 2030 to boost electrification.
This move, announced by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, is part of a broader plan to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.
Additionally, France plans to install one million heat pumps annually, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)