France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification

France is poised for a substantial shift in its energy strategy, aiming to double its state support to 10 billion euros annually by 2030 to boost electrification.

This move, announced by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, is part of a broader plan to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Additionally, France plans to install one million heat pumps annually, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)