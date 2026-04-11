Strategic Petroleum Reserve Loans: Fueling Stability Amid Global Unrest

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Friday the loan of 8.48 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to four major oil companies. This marks the second installment under the Trump administration's initiative to manage surging fuel prices exacerbated by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The recipients of these SPR loans include Gunvor USA, Phillips 66 Company, Trafigura Trading, and Macquarie Commodities Trading. The U.S. has offered up to 10 million barrels in its second round, revealing a larger strategy involving 172 million barrels targeted for gradual delivery through 2027.

This release is part of a broader agreement with 32 countries in the International Energy Agency to distribute 400 million barrels. Aimed at calming oil prices during unprecedented disruptions, the initiative allows borrowing companies to return oil with additional barrels as interest, ultimately ensuring market stabilization without taxpayer expense.

(With inputs from agencies.)